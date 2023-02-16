Four involved in thefts of sanitary pipes held in Punjab, two trucks seized

The Punjab Police Thursday busted a gang involved in stealing sanitary pipes, which are to be used in government projects, from cities across the country and then selling them to private players by preparing fake bills.

The Mohali district police in Punjab arrested four members of the gang – Bablu Yadav, a resident of Delhi; and Tayyab, Khalid, and Aleem, all residents of Mewat in Haryana and confiscated two trucks loaded with sanitary pipes.

According to the police, they received information about a gang, involved in stealing sanitary pipes, operating in the area and that they were coming to Mohali from Maharashtra in two trucks laden with the stolen items.

Based on a tip-off, the police team of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) raided a petrol pump at Lakhnaur village, Punjab, where the trucks were parked, and arrested the accused, said a police officer.

“After stealing the sanitary pipes, the gang would prepare fake bills and sell the stolen items to private players at lower market rates,” an officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 474 (knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kurali (sadar) police station.