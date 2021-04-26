Four held in Gurgaon for trying to sell oxygen cylinder for Rs 90,000

In another case, the Sonipat police arrested the manager of a company for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Haryana Police and the CM’s flying squad on Sunday arrested four persons after they caught them selling an oxygen cylinder worth Rs 12,000 for Rs 90,000 in Gurgaon. In another case, the Sonipat police arrested the manager of a company for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates.

To prevent black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients, the Haryana police has now launched helpline numbers where people can share information related to black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said, “Citizens, who have any information about black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs can contact at mobile number 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314 for quick action by police. Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the move is aimed at effectively stopping black marketing of oxygen cylinders and drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19. If anyone receives any such information, he can immediately lodge a complaint stating the name and number of the person indulged in black marketing. Strict action would be taken against the offender. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.”

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana crossed 74,248, Sunday evening, as the state reported another 10,985 new cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours.