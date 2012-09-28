Four held for molesting 20-yr-old

Four youths accused of outraging the modesty of a 20-year-old girl in Subhash Nagar were arrested on Wednesday night. Chandigarh Police has also suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Devinder Kumar of Manimajra police station for initially not lodging a complaint on the report of the victim.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Vijay Kumar,The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar (24),Mangal (24),Shoaib (19) and Lakhbir Singh (19),all residents of Manimajra. A case of wrongful restraint,assault,criminal intimidation and common intention has been registered against them. The accused were produced in a local Court which sent them to judicial custody.

The accused were arrested on a complaint filed by a BA student that she was molested by them near Subhash Nagar bus stand at around 4 pm on Wednesday,said another police officer. The girl alleged that she was walking from Subhash Nagar bus stand towards her Indira Colony residence when the accused started following her on two motorcycles. On the way,they allegedly made obscene remarks. When she retaliated,one of the accused held her hand and started threatening her of dire consequences,the officer added.

The girl rushed home and made a PCR call. She then went to the Manimajra police station and lodged a complaint,following which a case was registered and the accused were arrested,the officer added.

The girl had faced a similar situation earlier on Friday,when two of the accused followed her home from her college in Sector 42 to the Subhash Nagar bus stand. During her travel in the bus,one of the accused touched her shoulder through the window of the bus and made lewd remarks. Immediately after the incident,the girl went to the Manimajra police station to lodge a complaint. On that day ASI Devinder Kumar did not register my complaint and,instead,asked us to find out where the two accused were residing so that he could arrest them, said the girl.

Kumar was suspended on Wednesday for dereliction of duty and sent to Police Lines We suspended Kumar for not registering the girls complaint when she first came on Friday. Since he did not take any action,he has been sent to Police Lines. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, added DSP Kumar.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App