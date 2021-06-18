Four held for kidnapping minor in Chandigarh, two were known to victim and his kin

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal with the four accused at a press conference at PS Manimajra, in Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

TWO DAYS after the kidnapping of a 17-year-old youth in Chandigarh, police arrested four men on Thursday for hatching a conspiracy and kidnapping. The accused include two brothers who reside in the neighborhood of the victim at Kishangarh village in Mani Majra. A country made pistol was also recovered from the accused.

Police said all the four accused had been incurring financial losses due to Covid-19. They were remanded in four-day police custody.

The accused were identified as Pankaj Gupta, 28, his brother, Vishal Gupta, 24, of Kishangarh village, and Mukesh Kumar, 23, and Rajat, 21, of Ramdarbar. Police said Pankaj Gupta was the mastermind behind the kidnapping of the boy. He, along with his brother, had hired three others, who had been working with him at a private bank as recovery agents. Pankaj also used to work with a multilevel marketing company.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that for gaining the sympathy of the family and misguiding the police, Pankaj and Vishal Gupta had come to the police station along with the parents of the victim. He further said that at a few occasions, when the kidnappers were calling the victim’s father, Pankaj even spoke to the kidnappers through the phone of the victim’s father, assuring them that money was being arranged.

Police said the accused were aware that the victim’s sister was scheduled to be married in the coming months and thus, the family was in the possession of cash and gold jewellery. Sources said, “As the police decided to take a tough stance against the kidnappers, the brothers texted a message to one of the kidnappers, urging them to release the boy unharmed and leave the idea of getting a ransom.”

SHO PS Mani Majra, Inspector Neeraj Sarna said, “During the scrutiny of the CCTV cameras, a white Breeza car, in which the victim was kidnapped, was spotted at Zirakpur. Secret information was received and from the CCTV footage, it was found that the car was being used by Ajay Sharma. Later, accused Mukesh Kumar was arrested and during interrogation he disclosed that at present he was working as recovery agent at RBL Bank. He along with Ajay Sharma, Pankaj Gupta, Vishal Gupta had hatched the conspiracy to kidnap the minor boy as Pankaj Gupta and Vishal Gupta were very well known to the victim’s family and they also knew that the victim’s sister’s marriage was to be held in October. As the victim was friendly with them and out of innocence, he used to share the details of the arrangements/shopping being done by his family.” SP Ketan Bansal, DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh had monitored the rescue operation.