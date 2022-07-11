Four engineers carry out re-carpeting of road during rain, suspended

The department of Public Works Building and Roads, Punjab on Sunday suspended four engineers after a video of them re-carpeting roads during rain in Hoshiarpur district went viral.

The suspended engineers are subdivisional engineer Tarsem Singh, junior engineers (JEs) Vipan Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Jasbir Singh. In the video, it is seen that they are spreading bitumen on the road when it is raining. Even water was seen accumulating on the road connecting Nangal Khiladian and Sherpur village of Mahilpur block of Chabbewal constituency in Hoshiarpur.

When one of the engineers were asked if the road will be durable, he says yes, but refuses to reveal his name.

Later, the video was circulated by AAP worker Gurvinder Singh, who noticed construction of the road during the rain, and also complained on the WhatsApp number given by CM Bhagwant Mann. Following this, Principal Secretary, Punjab, department of Public Works, Anurag Verma, issued suspension orders to all four officers.