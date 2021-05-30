Punjab: Four drown in Sutlej river

May 30, 2021 4:04:14 am
Four youths drowned in Sutlej river on Saturday where they had gone to take a bath. The incident took place in Nawanshahr district of Punjab
The victims, aged between 17 to 21 years, were identified as Hardeep Kumar, Sandeep, Happy and Nitin, all residents of Balachaur town.
It is learnt that 10-12 youth, all belonging to the families of daily wagers, had gone to Aauliyapur village from where Sutlej river passes, to take bath.
Eyewitnesses said the victims could not judge the undercurrent and got trapped in the water flow of the river, which was seemingly calm on the surface.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nawanshahr, Alka Meena said others rushed back and raise an alarm when they saw their friends drowning. All the bodies have been recovered.
They will be handed over to the families on Sunday after postmortem.
