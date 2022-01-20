Four deaths in Tricity as UT reports another jump in Covid-19 cases

THE city reported a new surge, with 1,502 new cases reported on January 19 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the UT to 81,269.

The total number of active cases is 9,966 and deaths due to Covid are 1,093, with two deaths reported on Tuesday. The positivity rate is 25.91 per cent. The highest number of cases, 128, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 5,797 and total recoveries today are 1,112. The total number of vaccinations today is 721.

Covid deaths

A 78-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Sector 23, who was a case of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome died at Mayo Hospital, Mohali. She was not vaccinated for Covid.

A 73-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 47, a case of coronary artery disease, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes mellitus died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

Hospitalisation

At PGI, 150 of the 380 oxygen beds are occupied and 29 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. At GMCH-32, 48 out of 165 oxygen beds are occupied and four out of 63 ventilator beds are occupied. At GMSH-16, 66 out of 230 oxygen beds and six out of 20 ventilator beds are occupied.

Panchkula: 509 new cases, no new deaths

Panchkula’s Covid graph on Wednesday saw a steep dip, with as many as 509 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, with no deaths occurring due to the virus.

As per details, of the 509 people who tested positive on Wednesday, a total of 452 Covid cases were added to the district numbers while the remaining were added to outside district tally. Some of thosw who returned positive results were yet to be traced by the health department, officials said.

The positivity rate has been recorded at 19.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, despite the number of new infections growing at a pace that was faster than the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the disease has remained low this time, with just three deaths witnessed in the past 17 days of January. On January 4, a 47-year-old woman, who was suffering from cancer, had succumbed to the virus. Two more people, including a 59-year-old man who died of a stroke, had tested positive after their deaths. Another 76-year-old man, who was suffering from diabetes, had succumbed to the disease on January 16.

The active case tally, which started spiking in December last year, had soared above the 500 case mark on January 6, and crossed the 2000-mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark a day later, also saw a slight fall on Wednesday. The number of active cases as of Wednesday was 2140, of which a majority — 2119 — remained under home isolation while 21 had been hospitalised.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, had fallen to 93.3 per cent on Wednesday.

A total of 50,575 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 38,072 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus here.

The district so far had conducted a total of 553,547 tests, with 2454 samples being collected in the last 24 hours.

Health care workers have been increasingly testing positive in the district, with at least three testing positive on Wednesday itself. More than 55 have tested positive in the past few days.

Mohali: 2 deaths, 1,231 new positive cases

Two more deaths were reported in the district Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,094. As many as 1,231 positive Covid-19 cases were reported, increasing the number of cases to 82,652 with 8,574 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 417 cases were reported from Mohali, 247 from Kharar, 223 from Dhakoli, 126 from Derabassi, 107 from Lalru, 48 from Gharuan, 29 from Boothgarh, 14 from Banur and 20 from Kurali. She added that 972 patients were recovered from the infection.

The health officials said that 4527 samples were collected on Wednesday and the district had recorded a positivity rate of 27.19 percent.

The health officials said that 20 patients were admitted in the hospitals while 8554 were under the home isolation.