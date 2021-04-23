Four deaths, 634 new cases reported in Chandigarh, 4,273 cases active

At a Covid-19 testing camp, organised by Market Welfare Association incollabration with GMSH-16, in Sector 44D, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 634 new cases and four deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 36,404 and the toll to 427.

The total number of active cases was 4,273. While 381 men tested positive, the number of women who were COVID positive was 253. As many as 2,984 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, with the total number of samples tested till now being 3,74,392.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Manimajra reported 46 new cases, Sector 41 had 40 cases, Sector 22 had 28 cases, Sector 21 had 18 cases, Sector 47 had 17 cases, Sector 45 reported 16 cases, Sector 42 and Dhanas had 15 cases, Sectors 15, 37, 40, 49, 51 and Ramdarbar registered 14 cases each, Mauli Jagran had 13 cases and PGI campus had four cases. As many as 482 people were discharged from various facilities of the city.

A 40-year-old COVID positive male resident of Sector 30, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury, expired at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula. A 52-year-old COVID positive female resident of Sector 51, a case of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, died at GMSH-16. A 70-year-old COVID positive male, resident of Manimajra, a case of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, passed away at PGIMER. A 62-year-old COVID positive male resident of Sector 26, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus and severe acute respiratory infections, expired at GMCH-32.

As per the latest available data, 30,877 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 3,15,020 samples were tested. The recovery ratio is 87.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 87 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.6 per cent every day. The active ratio is 11.7 per cent; for every 100 confirmed cases, 12 are currently infected.

COVID VACCINATION

As per the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 1,688 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 22 while 206 senior citizens were inoculated on Thursday. In all, since March 1, 46584 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 43,172. Till now, as many as 18,662 healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 17,796 frontline workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

FAKE NEWS CAUSES PANIC

A video and news clip, with a #emergency, which falsely pronounces that GMSH-16 is closed as 150 doctors and staff tested positive here, caused panic on Thursday evening. Declaring this as untrue, Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, and Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, and Joint Director, Health, clarified that the news was fake and GMSH-16 is fully functional and the OPDs are open.

Oxygen situation

A statement issued by UT Adviser Manoj Parida on the oxygen availability and status in Chandigarh noted that the oxygen generator plant has started functioning in GMSH-16, 95 per cent purity at 4.5 bar pressure, with a 500 litre per minute capacity. Another is functional at GMCH-32, 1,000 litre per minute.