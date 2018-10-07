Four days later, none of seven cops accused in Kaithal rape case questioned

The six accused policemen belong to Kalayat Police Station while one more accused is from Kaithal’s Women Police Station. The six accused policemen belong to Kalayat Police Station while one more accused is from Kaithal’s Women Police Station.

EVEN AFTER four days of the filing of an FIR against seven policemen and 11 others including a village sarpanch in a rape case, none of the accused have been arrested. Also, none of them have been questioned by the investigators and six of the seven accused policemen have not even been shifted from their current postings.

A 15-year-old girl had alleged that the accused forced her to lodge a false complaint of molestation against her father and that ASI Shamsher raped her and her mother at 10 pm on July 26, just hours after the arrest of her father. The six accused policemen belong to Kalayat Police Station while one more accused is from Kaithal’s Women Police Station.

Kaithal’s Additional Sessions Judge Hukam Singh, on September 11, acquitted the girl’s father observing that “there is absolutely no evidence to prove that accused committed any offence against child victim”.

Recently, the girl lodged a complaint against the policemen and other accused prompting registration of an FIR on Tuesday.

Kaithal SP Astha Modi Saturday said they hope to solve the case within the week, admitting that the SIT formed to probe the case has not yet questioned any of the accused, however, the statement of the girl and her mother has been recorded before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The SP said that ASI Shamsher is the only one of the six accused policemen from the Kalayat Police Station.

Justifying the non-transfer of the other policemen from the thana, the SP said, “The investigation of this FIR has not been registered at Kalayat Police Station but at Women Police Station of Kaithal. None of the SIT members is from Kalayat Police Station. That’s why we have not transferred any of them.” According to the SP, one among the accused cops is an ASI Dhanpati who was earlier posted at Women Police Station but now is posted at Cheeka Police Station of the district.

“Arrests will be made out only after investigations, as the allegations against the 18 persons are very serious and the role that each person had in the case must be ascertained. The accused have not been questioned yet. We are taking the facts and statements from the victim and her mother right now before interrogating or arresting the accused,” said the SP.

