Four days after carjacking, Chandigarh police arrest two men with toy pistol

The Chandigarh police Wednesday arrested two people who were involved in robbing a car at ‘gunpoint’ from a software engineer on New Year’s Eve of December 31, and recovered a toy pistol that was used for the crime.

The accused were identified as Amit Gupta, 38, of Zirakpur, and Satwinder Singh, 35, of Fatehgarh Sahib, both drug addicts who were out on bail, police said.

After robbing the vehicle, the duo filled the fuel tank of the vehicle from a fuel station in Sector 49 the next day of crime and escaped without making any payment, police said.

Police said that the car was robbed by Amit Gupta who was later joined by Satwinder Singh. Sources said that Amit Gupta and Satwinder Singh had tried to temper the FASTtag of the car and subsequently an alert reached the cell phone of the car owner Sammi Kumar Srivastava.

Sources said that the victim informed investigators about the alert. Later, the accused were found roaming in the car, after affixing a fake registration number plate, near Mata Mansa Devi shrine Wednesday.

Police said that Amit Gupta and Satwinder Singh met each other in Nabha Jail where they were lodged in connection with a drug peddling case in 2017.

“The accused are addicts. Amit Gupta worked at a garment showroom V Mart ten months ago. After that he was unemployed. Satwinder Singh runs a canteen at a private hospital in Nabha in Punjab. They have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime,” said Inspector Jaspal Singh, Station House Officer Mani Majra police station.

On December 31, unknown men robbed a Brezza car at gunpoint from Sammi Kumar Srivastava, a software engineer, who along with his wife and child, came to purchase jewellery from a shop at NAC Mani Majra.

“Around 8.30 pm, a man carrying a pistol appeared as Srivastava opened the door of his car and threatened to shoot him and his family if he did not hand him over the key of the vehicle. As Srivastava handed over the key, the robber pushed the woman and child out of the vehicle and fled with the car.