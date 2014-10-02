Four city authors share literary journey

Chandigarh Literary Society organized an interactive session ‘Book Talk’ with city based authors at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Novelists included Khushwant Singh author of Sikhs Unlimited, Mending Souls and Maharaja in Denims, Dr. Neelkamal Puri author of The Patiala Quarter, Dr. Jaideep Singh Chadha author of the other side of Golf and Please, Mom! It’s my life and Marriage Rocks and Col.

Navkesh Singh (Author of Golf Course upkeep)

‘You tend to write about people and places that are close and familiar to you. It is important to write about your region and place you belong to’, said Khuswant Singh. His latest book ‘Maharaja in Denims’ a fiction set in Punjab is about a Punjabi boy who believes he is the reincarnation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Through this book, he touched all the incidents of India especially the episode of 1984.

Dr Neelakamal Puri talked about the writing in 21 st century and said “Writing is a craft that can actually be learnt by reading and writing. You don’t need an inspiration to write”.

Being non-serious as a student Dr Jaideep Singh Chadha was constantly instigated by his father and remembers his words which said that ‘Life sometimes hit you hard’ which changed his life. His book Please, Mom! It’s my Life has sold 70.000 copies.

The session was followed by the discussions with the Chandigarh Literary Society members and the audience.

