Four children confess to developing alcohol addiction while working

AT LEAST four of the 13 children who were rescued from a liquor manufacturing unit admitted to having developed an addiction for alchohol before counselors, on Saturday.

They told counselors that they were paid Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 for working eight-hours a day at the liquor manufacturing and bottling plant at phase-1, Industrial Area. The underage children were also made to work overtime.

Two men were identified for providing child labour to industrial units under the garb of placement services and taking first month salary from them as ‘placement fee.’

At least 15 people including eight girls and seven boys were rescued from a liquor bottling plant, M/s Rock and Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd on June 29, by a joint team of DCPT, the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, and the Anti Human trafficking wing.

Of the eight girls, two were found to be above 18-years of age. They were handed over to their parents. Meanwhile, all 13 minors are still in the protection of the UT Social Welfare department.

“We gave individual and joint counselling to the rescued children. Four of the rescued boys confessed to developing an alchohol addiction while working at the bottling plant. They reportedly claimed to consume alcohol while working inside the plant.

Two underage girls even show some injuries received while working in the plant. These rescued children are school dropouts and abandoned the schools due to poverty. We have made a detailed report of the counselling statements, which was submitted with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which ordered for the registration of an FIR,” said a counselor with District Child Protection Team (DCPT).

“The rescued children were doing the work of filling the liquor in the bottles, cleaning of bottles, labelling and packaging them. The rescued children were counselled for at least one week. They disclosed about two men, who arranged the jobs for them. The rescued children have been working in the unit for the last six-seven months and received their salary in cash,” said another counselor.

“We were shocked to learn about the disclosures by the rescued underage workers. All of them belong to below poverty line families and most of them are wards of single parents. Liquor manufacturing/bottling units fall in the category of hazardous professions, in which taking work from below 18-year-olds is strictly prohibited. It is a violation of Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. We have instructed the District Child Protection Team (DCPT) to lodge an FIR against the bottling plant management,” said Satinder Kaur Chauhan, Chairperson, CWC.

Tabassum Khan, a leading counselor, DCPT, said, “We approached the UT Labour department to ascertain whether or not the bottling plant management registered the rescued children with the UT Labour department.”