Four booked for kidnapping, robbing Mohali contractor of Rs 1.2 lakh

Four men were booked Sunday by the Mohali police for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a civil contractor of Rs 1.2 lakh over a “monetary dispute”, officers said.

Mattaur police identified the accused as Bunty, Lokesh, Vikas and their accomplice Ganja. The complainant Sudhakar Singh said that on January 16, he was going to Mattaur village on his scooty and when he reached near Phase-VII, some people asked him to get in their car.

“They put me in their car and took me to Nanu Majra village. The accused threatened me and one of them, Vikas, pointed a pistol at me and asked me to call my family and give Rs 5 lakh to them. I followed the instructions and asked my daughter to transfer some money. She transferred Rs 1.20 lakh to my account which the accused withdrew,” Singh said in his complaint, while also alleging that a “monetary dispute” he had with Bunty, a mason, had led to the kidnapping.

Singh further stated that when his captors demanded more money, his daughter told them that she would approach the police. Following this, the accused released him.

Acting on the complaint, Mohali police registered a case under sections 364A (kidnapping), 323 (assault), 346(wrongful confinement in secret), 347 (wrongful confinement to constrain to illegal act), 397 (using deadly weapon while committing robbery/ dacoity), 398 (attempt to commit robbery when armed with deadly weapon), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Arms Act.