Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Four booked for attacking woman sub-inspector

The incident took place on Saturday and the victim S-I Devi had received head injuries in the attack

Sources said that S-I Devi had gone to GMSH 16 to deal with a case of abduction of a girl when one of the parties got aggressive and allegedly attacked her. (Representational/ File)

THREE DAYS after a woman Sub-Inspector (S-I) Sundari Devi, in-charge, Sukhna Lake police post, was attacked at GMSH-16, police have booked four people including a couple and two women for assault.

Police said that accused man will be arrested shortly.

Sources said that S-I Devi had gone to GMSH 16 to deal with a case of abduction of a girl when one of the parties
got aggressive and allegedly attacked her.

The police present at the hospital later nabbed the attackers.

A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

S-I Devi was bound to take the girl, a minor, to a shelter home but her family members were insisting otherwise.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:30:22 am
