scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Four Bills passed on last day of session

These comprise the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill; Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill; Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill; and Municipal (Amendment) Bill.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 11, 2022 5:56:25 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks on the concluding day of the Monsoon Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

A total of four Bills were passed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the last day of monsoon session Wednesday. These comprise the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill;
Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill; Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill; and Municipal (Amendment) Bill.

Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Bill was passed to amend the Haryana Water Resources (Protection, Regulation and Management) Authority Act, 2020.

The amendment said, “The authority will decide tariff for bulk water uses of surface water and of treated waste water on the principles of economy, efficiency, equity and sustainability. The tariff will be based on volumetric measurements of water consumption and will be designed reasonably…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Bill was passed to further amend the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 1994, to create “uniformity in the trade license fees throughout all Municipal Corporations and ensure uniformity in the applicability of trade licenses by restricting it for purposes which are specified by the Government as being dangerous to life, health or property or likely to create nuisance”.

Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill-2022

The government said, “There is a need to entrust the work of the Municipal Council to a senior-level officer, who can perform the work of these Municipal Councils in an efficient and timely manner.”

Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022

More from Chandigarh

“The Bill provides that input tax credit can be availed in respect of a supply only if such credit is not registered in the details communicated to the taxpayer under section 38…,”the amendment read.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 05:56:25 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Prophet remarks: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Prophet remarks: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement