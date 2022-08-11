Four Bills passed on last day of session

August 11, 2022 5:56:25 am
A total of four Bills were passed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the last day of monsoon session Wednesday. These comprise the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill;
Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill; Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill; and Municipal (Amendment) Bill.
Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Bill was passed to amend the Haryana Water Resources (Protection, Regulation and Management) Authority Act, 2020.
The amendment said, “The authority will decide tariff for bulk water uses of surface water and of treated waste water on the principles of economy, efficiency, equity and sustainability. The tariff will be based on volumetric measurements of water consumption and will be designed reasonably…”
Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Bill was passed to further amend the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 1994, to create “uniformity in the trade license fees throughout all Municipal Corporations and ensure uniformity in the applicability of trade licenses by restricting it for purposes which are specified by the Government as being dangerous to life, health or property or likely to create nuisance”.
Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill-2022
The government said, “There is a need to entrust the work of the Municipal Council to a senior-level officer, who can perform the work of these Municipal Councils in an efficient and timely manner.”
Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022
“The Bill provides that input tax credit can be availed in respect of a supply only if such credit is not registered in the details communicated to the taxpayer under section 38…,”the amendment read.
-
-
