Four bike-borne men loot `60L in Ambala, case filed

Four motorcycle-borne men looted Rs 60 lakh from two workers of a courier company under Indigo Bridge of Ambala city on Wednesday.

The police said that the incident took place when the duo, who work for Ishar Soma Courier Company, were on their way to Yamunanagar to deposit the collected money with the firm’s owner.

As per details, four men on two motorcylces first intercepted the vehicle in which the cash was being ferried under Indigo Bridge. They then overpowered the men, took the bags carrying the cash and fled from the scene.

The courier company employees — identified as Raju and Mohinder, both residents of Gujarat — later informed the company owner, Parkash, about the incident, who in turn informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Ambala Cantonment.

As details, a case was registered and a team led by GRP in-charge Dharamvir tasked to probe the incident.