Four babies born to women with Covid-19 test positive, doctors say new strain might be reason

Four newborns delivered by women infected by Covid-19 have tested positive for the virus at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. Their samples were collected for testing within 24 hours of their birth.

A neonatologist from DMCH said these cases were the first of their kind amid the second wave, adding that the new strain might be the reason behind suspected transmission of the infection from the mother’s placenta to the baby.

“Since the pandemic began last year, at least a hundred deliveries of Covid-positive mothers took place in our hospital but the babies tested negative. The infection did not transfer from mothers to newborns but in this second wave, there have been four such cases where the babies also tested positive,” said Dr Kamaldeep Arora, associate professor, division of neonatology, department of pediatrics, DMCH, Ludhiana.

Dr Arora said that since the samples were taken within 24 hours of their birth, it indicates that they got infected inside the womb. “These cases are a mystery for us too and a lot of research is needed to establish how newborns got infected…there is no conclusive explanation for this as of now,” he added.

The silver lining however is that the newborns have recovered and their recovery has also established that even if mother or baby is Covid positive, breastfeeding should not be stopped. “Of four babies, three were born premature and one had neonatal asphyxia (did not cry after birth) but we continued to give them their mother’s breast milk because it is loaded with nutrients which help babies fight Covid and boosts their immunity. Even if mother is Covid positive, the breastfeeding should not be stopped at all. If a mother cannot feed the baby in her lap, the breast milk has to be fed with spoon. It is called Express Breast Milk (EBM),” said Dr Arora.

He further said that the decision of newborns and Covid positive mothers living together or not is often left on the families and in some cases, mothers only prefer living separately from babies till they test negative, but separating mothers and newborns is not recommended. “If baby is stable, he/she can be handed over to mother even if she is Covid positive and can be breastfed easily. There are always minimal chances of baby getting infected from mother…,” said Dr Arora.