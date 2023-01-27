Four arrested for threatening, abusing Shiv Sena (Hind) leader in Mohali district

Four men were arrested and released on bail on Friday in Punjab’s Mohali district for allegedly abusing Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Nishant Sharma outside his residence in Gulmohar City, Kharar on Thursday night, the police said.

The police identified the accused as Gurjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Bavanpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

According to a complaint filed by Head Constable Mukesh Kumar, who was posted as Sharma’s security, the accused came to Sharma’s house in an SUV and seemed to be under the influence of liquor. “They abused Sharma and also started threatening him with dire consequences,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Sharma is a police protectee. He is the national president of Shiv Sena (Hind), a Punjab-based outfit that was in the news in the past over its confrontation with Sikh radical groups.

Acting on the complaint, the Kharar (City) police registered a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 160 (committing affray) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).