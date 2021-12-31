Four arrested for using proxies in recruitment exam of Punjab Police

Matour police have arrested four people, including a woman, for allegedly cheating in the recruitment examination of Punjab Police. The cheating had come to light during the checking of documents of the accused.

Those arrested were identified as Narinder Singh, Magandeep Singh, Mangal Singh, and Sunita Rani. The accused were alleged to have used proxies to sit in for them for the written examination of Punjab Police.

The complainant in the case DSP, Damanvir Singh, has alleged that the accused had used proxies in the written examination of the police, and their documents were verified at the NRI Wing in Phase VII.

After the discovery of the alleged cheating, Matour police registered a case against all the four accused under sections 417 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police officials said that all the four accused were arrested and further investigation in the case was on.