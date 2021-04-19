Four arrested in separate cases of illegal sand mining in Mohali

Police booked both the accused under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4 (1) and 21 (1) of the Mining Act.

Police arrested four persons on charges of illegal sand mining in the district on Sunday. The arrests were made in three separate cases registered at Mullanpur, Kurali and Handesra. Police also seized the tractor-trolleys being used in the illegal practice.

Mullanpur police arrested two persons, identified as Mandeep Singh and Prabhjot Singh, near Bharaujian village. Police officials said the accused were digging sand from the shamlat (village common land) with a JCB machine. Police also recovered the tractor-trolleys and the JCB machine from the accused.

In the case registered at Kurali, police arrested a tipper driver while he was transporting sand illegally. The accused could not show any documents pertaining to the transportation of the sand at Toll plaza near Baraudi village, following which the police arrested the tipper driver identified as Balwinder Singh.

In the case filed at Handesra, the police party arrested an Ambala resident who was transporting illegally procured sand in his tractor-trolley. The accused was identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Raiwali village in Ambala district.

Police officials said police party had stopped the accused near Naraingarh village and on checking it was found that the trolley was loaded sand which was illegally dug up. Police booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Mining Act and IPC.