Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Four arrested from Delhi for running fake call centre, cheating Chandigarh woman of Rs 1.75 lakh

The arrested men were identified as Mohit, 23, of Mangolpuri, Vinay, 22, of Paschim Vihar, Richard Dass, 32, of Mangolpuri, and Raj Kumar, 50, of Mangolpuri.

The police later traced Mohit and arrested him from his residence in Mangolpur on November 15. (Representational/File)
The Cyber Cell of Chandigarh Police has nabbed four Delhi residents for allegedly running a fake call centre and cheating many people from Chandigarh.

Police said that at least 25 mobile phones, 35 debit cards, 80 cheque books/bank pass books, 12 fake Aadhaar cards, eight fake PAN cards, two laptops, and one WiFI modem was recovered from the accused. Investigators said that the fake call centre was being operated in Mangolpuri and all the arrests were carried out between November 15 and November 19.

As per the police, the accused used to cheat people by creating fake websites and then inviting unemployed youth to send them their resumes with the promise of providing them lucrative jobs. The men then charged a certain ‘placement fees’ before disappearing with the money.

“We unearthed the fake call centre following a complaint received from a Chandigarh woman. The woman in her complaint said that she uploaded her resume on quicker.com for work from home job opportunity and received an SMS on her mobile in which WhatsApp number of one Sandeep Kumar was given. The man called Sandeep Kumar then allegedly offered him a work from home job opportunity and sent a QR code for payment of Rs 568 as registration fees, which she paid. Post this, the man kept sending her various other QR codes attached with various banks and kept asking for payments for allegedly completing various formalities. The woman said that in total she paid around Rs 1,75,473 for different formalities, before realising that she was cheated,” SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal, said.

Sources said that the police received teh complaint and launched a probe, during which they found that the Rs 1,75,473 paid by the complainant was transferred in the bank accounts of various people, who were subsequently identified as accused.

The police later traced Mohit and arrested him from his residence in Mangolpur on November 15. During interrogation of Mohit, he disclosed that he and his friends — Richard, Raj Kumar, Vinay and others — were running a fake call centre for providing jobs near his house. A raid was subsequently conducted and the remaining accused nabbed.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:47:39 pm
