Four arrested for stealing BSNL cables in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have arrested four people for stealing BSNL wires multiple times from the UT in the last six months.

Police said the men were arrested in connection with at least five theft cases of BSNL wires that was reported from Chandigarh. The arrested accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 28, Ashok Kumar, 42, Vijay Kumar, 28, and Ravinder, 42, of Jhujhar Nagar in Mohali.

Investigators said that of the arrested men, Sanjeev has a criminal history having previously been arrested in a murder case. He was currently out on bail.

“Ravinder is the kingpin of the gang and Ashok is a scrap dealer who used to buy the stolen goods from them. The arrested men were involved in the theft of underground BSNL cables/wires from different areas of Chandigarh. BSNL cable wire’s copper parts have been recovered from them and more such recovery is expected in teh coming days. All the accused have been remanded in two days of police custody,” said inspector Devinder Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 34 police station.

Police said that the accused used to unfasten the cover lid of cable duckett during the daytime. They then stole the cables from the duckett after cutting them during the night. Police said that the accused used a autorickshaw to carry the tools and efrry back the stolen wires. The autorickshaw has also also seized.

Mahesh Chander Singh, General Manager Business Area, BSNL, has been taking up the issue of thefts with senior police officers after every theft for a long time.

Accused Sources said that the gang has been active and stealing BSNL wires in Chandigarh for the last one and a half years.