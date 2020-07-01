Four arrested for collecting money for langars by issuing fake receipts

They further stated that the collected money was being divided among the four people equally. A case was registered at PS 36. (Representational) They further stated that the collected money was being divided among the four people equally. A case was registered at PS 36. (Representational)

Four persons were arrested for collecting charity for organising chabils and langars to mark several Sikh religious anniversaries in Chandigarh, by issuing fake receipts.

They were arrested from residential area in Sector 42. Police said the four were staying at a hotel in Kajheri village, Sector 56. They were identified as Pritam Singh and Lakhwinde Singh of Ludhiana, Arjan Singh of Anandpur Sahib, Gurmeet Singh of Patiala.

Fake receipt books without serial numbers were also recovered from them.

“From the last few days, information was being received that some persons are collecting the money in the name of organising chhabil and langer. However, no such arrangements were made. On Monday, we received the same information from Sector 42,. A police party reached the spot and found four people collecting money from the public and issuing forged cash receipts. They were asked about their religious organisation and other details but they could not give satisfactory reply,” said a police officer.

Sources said four fake cash receipts books have been recovered from their possession. They further stated that the collected money was being divided among the four people equally. A case was registered at PS 36.

