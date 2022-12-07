scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Four aides of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla held, `3L recovered

In a joint operation, Moga and Ferozepur Police arrested four associates of Canada-based gangster and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Dalla and claimed to have busted an extortion racket.

Police said that the accused had extorted Rs 4.20 lakh from Varinder Kumar Grover, who owns a medical store in Zira, Ferozepur.

Addressing a press conference, Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana and Ferozepur SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said that four associates of Dalla, and another gangster Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, both believed to be hiding abroad, were arrested after a white colour Zen car was intercepted for checking on Moga-Barnala GT road near Bughipura chowk.

The arrested accused were identified as Balwinder Singh alias Labha of Ferozepur, Gurjant Singh of Ferozepur, Gurlal Singh of Ferozepur and Kamardeep Singh of Barnala.

Police added that on Dalla’s orders, the accused used to make extortion calls to businessmen and traders, open fire outside their houses to create fear and then extort money from them. In a similar way, they extorted Rs 4.20 lakh from Grover, police said.

Police said that a 30 bore pistol, one magazine, 3 bullets recovered, Rs 3 lakh was recovered from them. An FIR under Sections 386, 412 of IPC and 25 of Arms Act was registered against them at Mehna police station in Moga. Another FIR under Sections 386 and 506 of IPC was registered at Zira city police station.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 07:01:23 am
