Four accused of 2019 double murder acquitted by Chandigarh court

The district court of Chandigarh on Saturday acquitted four men, including a former DAV college student leader, for killing two students at a rented accommodation in Sector 15 in 2019.

The court while acquitting the men said that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against the four men.

The four men — Ankit Narwal, Amit, Sunil and Vicky — were acquitted of charges of murder by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge.

As per the prosecution, on December 19, 2019, two BSc final year students — Vineet Kumar of Government College for Men at Sector-11, and Ajay Sharma of SD College-32 — were shot dead by unknown assailants.

Chandigarh Police later lodged an FIR in the case, booking four unknown persons under section 302 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sector 11 Police Station .

The complainant in the case, Mohit Punia (20) a resident of Hisar (Haryana) had told the police that he was in the same room when the victims, Ajay and Vineet, were shot dead in the evening.

“Around 7 pm, one Ashwin Nain alias Ashu, along with some of his friends, had come to visit us in the room on that day. After Ashwin left, Ajay had received a call from Ankit Narwal and then subsequently passed the phone on to Vineet.

Vineet after hanging up said that he was stepping out to hand over some some articles to Ankit Narwal, who was waiting outside. Vineet came back into the room a little while later. Sometime later, someone knocked on their door.

On opening the door, three youths rushed inside looking for Ashwin. When Ajay told them that he didn’t know, the trio opened fire, hitting Ajay and Vineet,” Mohit’s statement to the police read.

Mohit added that he immediately ducked for cover when teh shooting started and later somehow managed to escape from the spot and informed the police. A PCR reached the spot, and Ajay and Vineet were rushed to PGI , where the doctors declared them brought dead.

As per sources in the police, Ankit Narwal, a student leader from DAV College, had had an argument with Ashwin Nain alias Ashu, outside the educational institution in Sector 10, Chandigarh a few days back and that may have been the trigger for wanting to kill Ashu. The assailants, however, missed Ashu on the fateful night and instead shot dead Ajay and Vineet, who they believed were Ashu’s friends.

During the trial, the defense counsels argued that the accused were arrested much later and falsely implicated in the FIR lodged in the case.

The court after hearing arguments and going by the evidence produced, acquitted the four accused of all charges.

A detailed judgement in the matter was yet to be released.