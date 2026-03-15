Four accused in Moga sarpanch murder arrested in Leh: police

Harwinder Singh Happy, the current sarpanch of Patto Heera Singh village, who was shot dead by a group of assailants in Baghapurana on Friday.

A week after Patto Heera Singh village sarpanch Harwinder Singh Happy was shot dead in broad daylight in Baghapurana on March 6, Moga police Saturday said four accused, including main accused Manpreet Singh Bablu, were arrested in Leh (Ladakh).

Manpreet Singh of Jaimalwala village is the husband of Rupinder Kaur, the alleged partner of the deceased sarpanch, police said.

Baghapurana DSP Dalbir Singh, in a statement, said, “After gunning down the sarpanch on March 6, the accused had fled to Leh in UT Ladakh. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) teams traced the four accused to Leh and arrested them.”

Police identified the three other accused persons as Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jassu of Chand Purana, Yogesh Sharma, alias Bahman of Gobindgarh Basti, Moga, and Harminder Singh, alias Hinda of Jaimalwala village.