Founder of Punjabi Devils motorcycle club in California pleads guilty to dealing in illegal firearms

Jashanpreet Singh, a 27-year-old man of Punjabi descent and founder of the Punjabi Devils motorcycle club in Stockton, California, pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun, federal prosecutors announced.

The Punjabi Devils, whose members often display club patches featuring the outline of Punjab with a turbaned skull, is described by authorities as an outlaw motorcycle gang with ties to the Hells Angels, an international outlaw motorcycle club founded in California.

According to court documents shared in a press release issued by the US attorney office, East California, Singh attempted to sell multiple illegal weapons to an undercover officer on June 6, 2025, including a short-barreled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A subsequent search of his Lodi residence uncovered a fully automatic machine gun, an additional conversion device, a silencer, high-capacity drum magazines, and explosives—including a “pineapple”-style hand grenade and what appeared to be a military claymore mine. The explosives were destroyed on site by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s bomb squad.