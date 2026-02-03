Founder of Punjabi Devils motorcycle club in California pleads guilty to dealing in illegal firearms

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jashanpreet Singh, a 27-year-old man of Punjabi descent and founder of the Punjabi Devils motorcycle club in Stockton, California, pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun, federal prosecutors announced.
The Punjabi Devils, whose members often display club patches featuring the outline of Punjab with a turbaned skull, is described by authorities as an outlaw motorcycle gang with ties to the Hells Angels, an international outlaw motorcycle club founded in California.
According to court documents shared in a press release issued by the US attorney office, East California, Singh attempted to sell multiple illegal weapons to an undercover officer on June 6, 2025, including a short-barreled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A subsequent search of his Lodi residence uncovered a fully automatic machine gun, an additional conversion device, a silencer, high-capacity drum magazines, and explosives—including a “pineapple”-style hand grenade and what appeared to be a military claymore mine. The explosives were destroyed on site by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s bomb squad.
After facing initial state charges, Singh failed to appear in court in July 2025, prompting a bench warrant. Days later, he booked a flight to India and was arrested on July 26, 2025, at San Francisco International Airport as he prepared to board. Authorities acted on an alert from US Customs and Border Protection.
Singh, who remains in federal custody, is scheduled for sentencing on May 11, 2026. He faces up to five years in prison for unlawful firearms dealing and up to 10 years for possessing a machine gun, along with possible fines of $250,000 on each count.
The case, investigated by multiple federal and local agencies, is part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative targeting transnational criminal organisations and violent crime.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prince Narula, winner of Bigg Boss 9, spoke out about his feud with Elvish Yadav on Roadies XX. He claimed that Elvish had gangsters call him after their argument and accused him of being a "reel gangster" and showing bias on the show. Prince also confronted Bhavya Singh for discussing him on her podcast.