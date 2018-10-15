Forum orders immigration firm to refund amount to three persons for duping them on work permits

The Forum, after going through the facts in the case, pronounced in the order on October 8. The Forum, after going through the facts in the case, pronounced in the order on October 8.

THE CONSUMER Forum of Chandigarh, while disposing of three complaints, directed an immigration firm to refund the amount taken from the complainants for sending them abroad on work permit.

The complaints to the Forum were moved by three persons. In the first complaint, Barinder Singh, a resident of Ropar, alleged that he approached the immigration firm De Montreal Recruitment Abroad for an Australian work permit, for which Barinder was asked to pay Rs 12.12 lakhs. He deposited the entire amount with the firm along with all his relevant documents and original passport. However, the firm’s employees kept him waiting on some pretext and eventually, closed down the office. Due to this, Singh registered an FIR at Police Station Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Similarly, Harsimran Singh of Ludhiana and Navdeep Singh of Yamunanagar were also duped by the same immigration firm of Rs 12 lakhs and Rs 13.50 lakhs respectively for going to Canada and New Zealand on work permits as promised by the firm. The duo too registered FIRs against Dhruv Sood, Managing Director of the firm, at Police Station Sector 34, Chandigarh after they found the office of the accused locked at Sector 34.

The complainants, thus finding no other option, moved the Consumer Forum against the immigration firm, where notice of the complaint was sent to the firm seeking its version of the case, however, nobody appeared on behalf of the firm despite service, therefore, it was proceeded ex-parte.

The Forum, after going through the facts in the case, pronounced in the order on October 8, that “…beyond all reasonable doubts that the complaint of the complainant is genuine as he has been made to run from pillar to post for no fault on his part…” The Forum thus ordered De Montreal Recruitment Abroad to refund the amount paid by the three complainants as well as to pay each of them Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

