Chandigarh: Forum directs Ola Cabs to pay man Rs 7k, deposit Rs 1L in poor patients’ fund

Charging a Chandigarh resident an extra Rs 14 for a 2 km ride proved costly to Ola Cabs as the consumer forum directed the company to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the Poor Patients Welfare Fund of PGIMER and pay Rs 7,000 to the complainant.

Ravi Kumar had alleged that on August 2 last year, he had booked an Ola cab from Sector 29, Tribune Colony, to Elante Mall, Industrial Area. At the time of booking of the cab, Kumar’s Ola mobile application showed that after discount, he has to pay Rs 22 for the ride. However, the company charged a sum of Rs 77.55 instead.

Advocate Dikshit Arora, counsel for Kumar, said that complainant was charged Rs 35.77 for 1 km (without discount), which he said was unfair, illegal and against the notification issued by the Chandigarh administration of 2013, as per which cabs cannot charge more than Rs 23 per km.

Meanwhile, Ola Cabs representatives did not turn up despite being serviced notice, hence the case proceeded exparte.

“…The allegations of charging high in defiance of the notification issued by the Chandigarh administration…is well proved on record. It is observed that by practicing unfairly, the OPs are grabbing the hard earned money of gullible consumers, which is required to be curbed…the assertion of the complainant that on his mobile application, it reflected that OPs shall charge Rs 22 for the ride…is devoid of any cogent proof in this regard, hence can’t be considered…,” read the judgement released on February 26.

The forum held that Ola Cabs gave the complainant a fake discount of 50 per cent (coupon savings) as it was given on an exorbitant rate/amount and the rate exhibited in bill was already quoted on higher side, in violation of the rate.