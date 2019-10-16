Forum directs Chandigarh store to pay Rs 11,506 to consumer for charging Rs 6 for carry bag

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum penalised a store of Rs 11,506 for charging Rs six for a carry bag from a city resident.

The complainant, Sarita Kumari Dawar, of Chandigarh said that she had purchased eatable products from the Twenty-Four Seven store at Sector 33 Petrol Pump, on April 20, 2019 and she was charged an amount of Rs six for a paper bag to carry the products. The complainant resisted to pay for the paper bag, however, to no avail. Dawar, thus, filed a formal complaint at the Chandigarh Consumer Forum on April 30, 2019.

In its reply, the Twenty Four Seven said that before the billing of carry bag, at the sale point, every customer was duly informed of the attendant charges and the customer had the option to not buy the carry bag and they are free to bring their own carry bags. Thus, it pleaded that there was no deficiency in service or unfair trade practice on its part.

After hearing the arguments, the forum held that it was noteworthy that in this manner, the complainant and other gullible consumers like her were being taken for a ride by the opposite party (Twenty-Four Seven).

“The sequence of events of the present case, establishes the high-headedness of the opposite party of which the complainant became the victim and felt the burnt, as a result, the complainant has been left with no alternative, except to knock the doors of this forum, which further aggravated her pain and harassment,” read the forum’s order released on October 14.

It thus directed the store, Twenty-Four Seven, to refund Rs six, which was wrongly charged for the paper bag. The forum also directed the store to pay Rs 1,000 as compensation for harassment and Rs 500 as litigation expenses. Additionally, it directed the store to deposit Rs 10,000 in the ‘Consumer Legal Aid Account’.