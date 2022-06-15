scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Fortnight-long anti-narcotics campaign in Chandigarh

The events are being organised under ‘Nashe se Azadi’ Pakhwada.

Chandigarh |
June 15, 2022 2:49:50 am
The events were started by a 3km long road-run/road-relay organised on June 12 at Sukhna Lake with the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life’ to promote the idea of healthy living and boost sportsmanship among the youth,” Zonal Director, NCB, Mahinderjit Singh, said.

Written by Isha Sharma

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) and UT Police started a fortnight long joint anti-narcotics campaign in Chandigarh, from June 12-26, culminating on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. “The motive is to spread the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat among the young generation of India.

The events are being organised under ‘Nashe se Azadi’ Pakhwada. The events were started by a 3km long road-run/road-relay organised on June 12 at Sukhna Lake with the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life’ to promote the idea of healthy living and boost sportsmanship among the youth,” Zonal Director, NCB, Mahinderjit Singh, said.

More from Chandigarh

At the state level, the Narcotics Coordination Meeting is to take place on June 21. Further, a yoga session is being planned on the evening of June 21. The International Day of Yoga also falls on the same day. Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) which is known for providing drug treatment services to the young generation shall also work in collaboration with NCB and Chandigarh Police for the yoga event.

Best of Express Premium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it mattersPremium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it matters
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement