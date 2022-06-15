Fortnight-long anti-narcotics campaign in Chandigarh

Written by Isha Sharma

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) and UT Police started a fortnight long joint anti-narcotics campaign in Chandigarh, from June 12-26, culminating on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. “The motive is to spread the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat among the young generation of India.

The events are being organised under ‘Nashe se Azadi’ Pakhwada. The events were started by a 3km long road-run/road-relay organised on June 12 at Sukhna Lake with the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life’ to promote the idea of healthy living and boost sportsmanship among the youth,” Zonal Director, NCB, Mahinderjit Singh, said.

At the state level, the Narcotics Coordination Meeting is to take place on June 21. Further, a yoga session is being planned on the evening of June 21. The International Day of Yoga also falls on the same day. Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) which is known for providing drug treatment services to the young generation shall also work in collaboration with NCB and Chandigarh Police for the yoga event.