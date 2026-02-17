Fortis Hospital in Mohali on high alert after bomb threat email warns CM Bhagwant Mann of ‘fate similar to Beant’

Authorities clarified that there are no plans to shift CM Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted on Monday, and both Mohali police and the CM’s security team are fully alert.

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
3 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 12:27 PM IST
bhagwant mann fortis hospital bomb threatPolice outside Fortis hospital in Mohali. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, became the focus of a major security scare on Tuesday after the hospital received a bomb threat email.

The message claimed that Mann had been “infected with polonium by the heirs of Bhai Dilawar Singh”. It further warned that if he survived, “he would meet a fate similar to Beant,” alleging that “only CM Mann’s body would come out of Fortis Hospital”.

Former Punjab police officer Dilawar Singh had tied a belt of explosives around his waist, which led to the blast that killed the then CM Beant Singh and 16 others in August 1995. Polonium, mentioned in the threat, is a rare radioactive substance known for its extreme toxicity.

Mann was admitted to the hospital for the second time, after returning from a rally in Moga on Monday.

Authorities clarified that there are no plans to shift Mann, and both Mohali police and the CM’s security team remain fully alert. Officials also noted that similar emails received on February 11 were later declared hoaxes. However, taking no chances, security agencies are strictly enforcing all safety protocols.

The bomb threat email triggered panic on Tuesday, prompting swift action by Mohali police and security agencies. The hospital premises were placed under heavy security, and anti-sabotage teams conducted an extensive search. As a precaution, non-essential hospital services were temporarily suspended.

Mohali Superintendent of Police Dilpreet Singh told the media that the pattern of the threat email is similar to the messages received earlier this month. He confirmed that five anti-sabotage teams were deployed immediately.

Besides Fortis Hospital, nearly 16 schools in Mohali also received similar threat emails on Tuesday, prompting heightened vigilance and security checks across educational institutions.

Police officials stated that earlier threat emails were sent from “spoofed” sources, with IP addresses traced to the United States and recovery emails originating from Bangladesh. Initial investigations suggest that the latest email may also have been sent using spoofing techniques through browsers to conceal the sender’s identity.

Police further said that such emails often include names of organisations to appear credible, but previous investigations have found them to be false. A detailed probe is underway to identify the sender and ensure the safety of the chief minister, students, hospital staff, and the general public, officials said.

