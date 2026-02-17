Fortis Hospital in Mohali on high alert after bomb threat email warns CM Bhagwant Mann of ‘fate similar to Beant’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, became the focus of a major security scare on Tuesday after the hospital received a bomb threat email.

The message claimed that Mann had been “infected with polonium by the heirs of Bhai Dilawar Singh”. It further warned that if he survived, “he would meet a fate similar to Beant,” alleging that “only CM Mann’s body would come out of Fortis Hospital”.

Former Punjab police officer Dilawar Singh had tied a belt of explosives around his waist, which led to the blast that killed the then CM Beant Singh and 16 others in August 1995. Polonium, mentioned in the threat, is a rare radioactive substance known for its extreme toxicity.