Former volleyball player seeks IOA chief PT Usha’s intervention

A former international volleyball player Jagmati Sangwan, who is vice-president of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), has written to chief of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha seeking her intervention into the sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh.

Sangwan, who was honoured with Haryana State Sports Award in 1984-85 for outstanding achievements in volleyball, has sought intervention of PT Usha, former Indian athlete, to press for the immediate dismissal of the minister from all government positions “to enable a fair enquiry in the matter and to ensure that the victim gets justice”. On December 10, 2022, Usha had become the first woman president of IOA.

On the complaint of a junior woman coach, the Chandigarh Police on Saturday night had lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. A day after the FIR registration, Sandeep Singh had announced handing over his sports portfolio to the chief minister and termed the allegations baseless.

However, sources say, the state government is yet to issue a formal order regarding relinquishing of his charge of sports portfolio or handing over the same to someone else. Apart from sports ministry, Sandeep Singh also holds independent charge of the Printing and Stationery Department as Minister of State (MoS).

Amid continuous protests to press for the removal of Sandeep Singh from the state Cabinet, the former volleyball player wrote a detailed letter to the IOA chief on Tuesday. In the letter, she said: “This particular case doesn’t just concern one sportswoman but is a reflection on the functioning of the entire sports machinery in our country. As the president of IOA and as a distinguished woman athlete, I request your intervention in this case…This will send a very important message signalling that while the IOA is committed to fulfilling the sports-related needs of sportswomen in India, it is also equally committed to ensuring their mental, physical and social well-being.”

The woman activist also urged the IOA chief to ensure proper constitution and advertisement of anti-sexual harassment committees in all sports offices and institutes as a statutory requirement. She added: “This would streamline the system of registering complaints in such cases and ensure that sportswomen and women working in sports departments are not forced to run around and harassed in their quest for help and justice as has been the case with this particular complainant. In this particular case, the woman complainant had to struggle from pillar to post to even get an FIR registered against the accused.”

Democratic Forum, a body of citizens and activists in Panchkula, Wednesday staged a protest in the town against the alleged incident of sexual harassment. Convener of the forum, advocate Ranvir Singh Chauhan said that the protest was staged to express their solidarity with the complainant in the matter. A similar protest was held at Kaithal on Tuesday.

The AIDWA leaders claim that the protests have been held in nearly a dozen districts on the call of their organisation.