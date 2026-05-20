Former Vigilance SP, businessman convicted in ETO Ranjit Singh suicide case

The case dates back to 2011, when ETO Ranjit Singh had impounded two trucks in connection with the alleged tax evasion.

A Mohali district court on Tuesday convicted former Vigilance SP Amandeep Kaur and businessman Rajinder Singh, alias Gopi, in the Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Ranjit Singh suicide case, bringing an end to a 15-year legal battle.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Singh sentenced both convicts to three years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Sections 306 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court, however, acquitted Amandeep Kaur of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged demand and acceptance of bribe money through direct evidence. The judgment observed that “mere recovery of money or allegations are not sufficient” unless supported by clear proof of demand and acceptance.