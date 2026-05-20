Former Vigilance SP, businessman convicted in ETO Ranjit Singh suicide case

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A Mohali district court on Tuesday convicted former Vigilance SP Amandeep Kaur and businessman Rajinder Singh, alias Gopi, in the Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Ranjit Singh suicide case, bringing an end to a 15-year legal battle.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Singh sentenced both convicts to three years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Sections 306 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The court, however, acquitted Amandeep Kaur of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged demand and acceptance of bribe money through direct evidence. The judgment observed that “mere recovery of money or allegations are not sufficient” unless supported by clear proof of demand and acceptance.
The case dates back to 2011, when ETO Ranjit Singh had impounded two trucks in connection with the alleged tax evasion. Soon after, the Vigilance Bureau booked him in a bribery case and conducted a trap operation.
Ranjit Singh’s wife, Manjit Kaur, had alleged that her husband was falsely implicated as part of a conspiracy involving vigilance officials and businessmen. She claimed he was publicly humiliated, mentally harassed and later pressured for a huge amount of money.
While delivering the verdict, the court noted that evidence on record established that the deceased had undergone “sustained mental trauma and public humiliation”. The judgment stated that his arrest, subsequent public disgrace and an alleged meeting at Gill Regency Hotel in Samrala had pushed him into severe psychological distress.
The court further observed that although there was insufficient direct evidence regarding the alleged demand of Rs 50 lakh, the chain of circumstances clearly reflected continuous pressure and humiliation faced by the deceased.
“Mentally harassing a person to such an extent that he is compelled to commit suicide amounts to an offence under law,” the court observed.
Accused Paramjit Singh was acquitted of all charges, while co-accused Harminder Singh and Rajiv Sood had died during the pendency of the trial.
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