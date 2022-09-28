Former Union minister’s granddaughter receives Kurt Hahn prize

Former Union minister and BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh’s granddaughter Meera Baswan and her classmate Sena Yenilmez were awarded with the 2022 Kurt Hahn prize at the Round Square conference held at Oxford University in London recently.

According to Round Square, it’s an international network of 230 like-minded schools in 50 countries that connect and collaborate to offer world-class programmes aimed at developing global competence, character and confidence among students. “The Kurt Hahn Prize is awarded in recognition of an exceptional act of service to others, immediate or long term, either within or without the school community.”

Born to Indian parents in Boston (United States) and now residing in Canada, Meera Baswan (16) is a Class XII student at St Mildred’s Lightbourn School in Ontario (Canada). She is the co-founder of The Indigenous Foundation (TIF) — a youth-led volunteer organisation focused on bringing awareness about rights and communities of indigenous people.

Meera’s mother Geetanjali Sheokand, who is corporate communications manager with TD Bank in Toronto, told The Indian Express, “Meera received the 2022 Kurt Hahn prize for establishing TIF, a grass-roots advocacy group to raise awareness for rights and communities of indigenous people in North America and around the world. The indigenous people are the original inhabitants of North America who were displaced by colonisation. They continue to be marginalised to this day. Meera’s foundation fights for their rights for equality and social justice.”

Geetanjali further said, “What started as a small but meaningful idea in a classroom in November 2020, TIF has now grown into a network of 30 volunteers globally and reached over one million people worldwide, with a following of over 68,000 on social media.”

Geetanjali’s brother and Hisar BJP MP Brijendera Singh also expressed happiness over the Kurt Hahn prize to Meera.