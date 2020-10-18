Former student leader’s murder in Chandigarh: One week on, police yet to make arrests

Former student leader Gurlal Brar

A week has gone by since former student leader and member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Gurlal Brar, was shot dead outside a nightclub in Chandigarh, but the police have failed to arrest any of the three assailants involved in the murder.

Gurlal Brar was shot from a close range outside City Emporium Mall, phase-1, Industrial Area, which is hardly 150 meters away from the area police station, Industrial Area. The incident occurred on October 10.

Three men had escaped on a motorcycle after killing him. Later, the motorcycle was found abandoned near Transport light point. A trail for identifying the owner of the motorcycle ended in Jagadhari in Yamunanagar when a man was traced, who told the police that the motorbike had been sold many years back.

Taking a clue from a Facebook post in a group named after gangster, Devinder Bambhia, the police had concluded that the murder was a result of gang rivalry.

One Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, who is believed to be in Romania, had arranged the shooters through one Dilpreet Dahan for the killing. Dilpreet Dahan is lodged in a Punjab jail. The UT police has already procured production warrants for Dahan and will obtain his custody in the coming few days.

In the post, the Devinder Bambhia group had taken responsibility of the killing saying that they avenged the murder of a gangster, who had been shot dead in Faridkot.

“The assailants are identified but we cannot reveal their identity till they are not arrested. The perpetrators of the killing have also been identified,” said SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Gurlal Brar too was wanted in a case of assault with women. Despite that he was roaming freely in the city, raising question on the city’s law and order situation. However, since his murder, the UT police launched a crackdown on criminals and nabbed almost half a dozen associates of various gangs. At least 25 others directly or indirectly associated with criminals such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Sukhpreet Budha were also named.

