Former student leader killed at Punjab village, Bishnoi gang takes reponsibility

Brar was shot dead in Chandigarh on October 10.

A FORMER student leader of NSUI, Ranjit Singh Rana, was shot dead at Aulakh village in Malout, Muktsar, Thursday.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder on Facebook, terming it a revenge killing for the murder of former SOPU leader Gurlal Brar.

Devinder Bhambia group, a rival of Bishnoi gang, had taken responsibility for Brar’s murder.

Rana belonged to Bhambia group. Brar was a native of Mukatsar district in Punjab. Police sources said the Facebook post taking the responsibility for Rana’s killing was being probed. The Chandigarh Police has contacted their Muktsar counterparts, who are probing Rana’s murder.

On Friday, a Facebook post by Aman Jaito sharpshooter dared Bishnoi group.

Police said it was a preplanned attack as assailants had blocked the traffic with their car and sped away within 30 seconds of firing nearly 15 rounds at Rana, who was seated in his car. Rana had a long criminal record. He was associated with highway robber and gangster Jaipal. But as Jaipal went underground, Rana joined the Bhambia group.

Police said Rana was attending a phone call when one of the bullets entered his head through the cell phone.

He was returning after dropping his pregnant wife in a hospital. He died on the spot. Police officials found a pistol in his car.

In connection with Brar’s murder, the Chandigarh Police arrested a man, who had provided a motorcycle to two of the assailants.

The man was identified as Gurvinder Singh, alias Lambar. Lambar is in police custody for four days.

