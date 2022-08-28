scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Former spokesman of Punjab Congress, son held for property fraud

Gurvinder Singh Bali was once expelled from Congress in 2019 and he joined the SAD, before returning to Congress.

Gurvinder Singh Bali (Facebook)

A senior leader and former spokesperson of Punjab Congress, Gurvinder Singh Bali (65) and his son Vishavjeet Singh (34) were arrested for a property fraud with a Chinese origin woman in Sector 35.

Bali and his son are both are residents of Sector 7 in Panchkula.

Police said that they are in police custody for three days. The two were arrested following a complaint registered by one Jenny Lee, a widow and a senior citizen woman residing in Sector 35 of UT, Chandigarh.

Sources said when a team of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukesh Kumar went to arrest Bali and his son at his house, Bali tried to influence ASI Mukesh with his political connections.

Later, ASI Mukesh informed the Panchkula police about the FIR against the two.

“We arrested the father and son for committing a property fraud of Rs 28 lakh with a Chinese origin woman, who is now an Indian citizen residing in Sector 35. The woman alleged that in a well-planned conspiracy, Bali entered into a rent agreement with her for the top floor of her double storey house in August, 2013, in Sector 35,” Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Ketan Bansal said.

“Later, Bali made another rent agreement with the woman on the name of his son, Vishavjeet Singh. After a few months, the two made their ownership claim on the rented property on the basis of fake documents,” SP Ketan Bansal added.

Police said that the investigation revealed a fake agreement was made of which the victim was unaware and the witnesses in the agreement were known to the accused but not to her.

Sources said according to the agreement, Vishavjeet had given the woman Rs 28 lakh but the woman did not get the money. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

In April 2022, he resigned from the party. The father and son will be produced in the court on August 29.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:39:58 am
