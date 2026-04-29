Former Southern Command head and IPKF chief, Lt Gen Depinder Singh, dies

Lt Gen Depinder Singh settled in Panchkula post-retirement and remained active in sharing perspectives on military history, leadership, and events like the 1971 war and IPKF operations. (Express Photo)

Former general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command and overall force commander of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka, Lt Gen Depinder Singh, passed away in Panchkula, Haryana, on Tuesday. He was 96.

A former officer of the 8th Gorkha Rifles, he had also served as military assistant (MA) to Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw when he was the Army chief.

Born in 1930, Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into the Army on December 10, 1950. His early career involved standard infantry and regimental duties in the post-Independence period, during which he gained operational experience.

By 1966, Lt Gen Singh had risen to lieutenant colonel and commanded a battalion. He participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak war, and in 1969, then chief of Army staff, General Sam Manekshaw, selected him as his military assistant. He served in this close staff role until 1973, providing him a front-row seat to high-level strategic decision-making.