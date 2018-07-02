Former Solan SP Mohit Chawla’s suspension revoked

Chawla was Solan SP at the time of the Kasauli shooting during a demolition drive of illegal hotels that eventually claimed two lives. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Chawla was Solan SP at the time of the Kasauli shooting during a demolition drive of illegal hotels that eventually claimed two lives. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

MORE THAN a month after his suspension in Kasauli shoot-out case of May 1, Mohit Chawla, former SP Solan, has been reinstated by the government. Orders to revoke his suspension were issued by the state’s home department Saturday.

Chief secretary Vineet Chawdhry said, “The suspension of the IPS officer has been revoked by the government as per rules as chargesheet was being served to him soon. All other officials, who were suspended along with him, have been reinstated,” he said.

Chawla was Solan SP at the time of the Kasauli shooting during a demolition drive of illegal hotels that eventually claimed two lives. The state government, acting on a report by Shimla Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Malhotra had ordered the suspension of Chawla and four others, including a naib tehsildar. Nine others were also charge-sheeted and transferred. Sources said Chawla had later had written to the Union Home Ministry.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App