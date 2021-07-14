Former senators write to PU Chancellor, seek Senate polls

Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) is an appeal from a decision of a single judge to another bench of the same court.

A DAY after a huge protest by the SOI students and YAD members, several former senators seeking re-election to the body have sent a representation to Panjab University Chancellor, who is also the Vice-President, asking for appropriate instructions to be issued to Vice- Chancellor Raj Kumar for holding Senate elections following the directions issued by the High Court early this year.

While directing the V-C to complete the varsity elections within two months, by the end of May, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had in March this year pointed out that the “act (of delaying elections by VC) is laced with malice and motive”. It had observed that in case “the democratic functioning” in the university is affected, it “could be a scar on its reputation being one of the oldest and prestigious Universities of this country and internationally acknowledged as well”.

Former senators raising this observation have stated that despite specific directions, the election process was delayed by the university authorities at the behest of the Vice-Chancellor and his coterie, and thereafter they managed to further delay it by citing the rise in the Covid-19 cases. “Yet another attempt was made to stall the process by challenging the well-reasoned and detailed judgment passed by the High Court by filing an LPA. The High Court while considering the LPA preferred by the University has directed that the election schedule be placed before the Court by July 16,” the representation notes.

Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) is an appeal from a decision of a single judge to another bench of the same court.

“Faced with this situation, the applicants have reasons to believe that the Registrar cum Returning Officer, in connivance with the Vice Chancellor,reportedly, is contemplating yet another mode to create unnecessary controversy, so that the election process can again be stalled. Yet again a mala fide attempt is being made for tinkering with the sequence of the schedule of the election from various constituencies… You are requested to take notice of the fact that the entire working of the Panjab University, being an academic institution has been hijacked by politically motivated interests who are supported and nurtured by Prof Raj Kumar and his politically motivated advisors,” the representation has alleged.