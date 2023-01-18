Former SDO among two convicted in bribery case

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Tuesday held two persons — including a former Chandigarh Horticulture Department’s Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) — guilty in a bribery case that was filed in 2014. A third accused in the case was acquitted of all charges.

The two convicts in the case — former SDO Navraj Singh Dhillon, and computer operator Damar Bahadur — were found guilty by the special CBI court of Jagjit Singh. A third accused — Ashwani Kumar, a clerk in the horticulture department — was acquitted of all charges.

As per details, a case was filed with the CBI by one Siya Ram, who claimed that the accused men had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe for clearing his pending bills pertaining to supply of gardeners at Sukhna lake and other horticulture works of the department on roads from Sector 1 to 5 and Sector 9 to 12.

The CBI subsequently laid a trap and arrested the trio from their office in Sector 23. The money paid as bribe was also recovered.

The CBI said the accused had demanded a commission of 2 per cent, amounting to Rs 5000, from the complainant for clearing pending bills worth Rs 1.75 lakh. A bribe was also demanded in-lieu of Rs 90,000, which had previously been cleared by the horticulture department.

During the trial, Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, the counsel for Ashwani Kumar, argued that his client had been falsely implicated and has no role in the matter. The defense counsels for Dhillon and Bahadur also argued that they had been falsely implicated by the CBI in the case.

The court, however, after hearing arguments from all the parties, held Dhillon and Bahdur guilty while acquitting Ashwani Kumar.