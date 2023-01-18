scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Former SDO among two convicted in bribery case

During the trial, Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, the counsel for Ashwani Kumar, argued that his client had been falsely implicated and has no role in the matter.

The CBI subsequently laid a trap and arrested the trio from their office in Sector 23. The money paid as bribe was also recovered. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Former SDO among two convicted in bribery case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Tuesday held two persons — including a former Chandigarh Horticulture Department’s Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) — guilty in a bribery case that was filed in 2014. A third accused in the case was acquitted of all charges.

The two convicts in the case — former SDO Navraj Singh Dhillon, and computer operator Damar Bahadur — were found guilty by the special CBI court of Jagjit Singh. A third accused — Ashwani Kumar, a clerk in the horticulture department — was acquitted of all charges.

As per details, a case was filed with the CBI by one Siya Ram, who claimed that the accused men had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe for clearing his pending bills pertaining to supply of gardeners at Sukhna lake and other horticulture works of the department on roads from Sector 1 to 5 and Sector 9 to 12.

The CBI subsequently laid a trap and arrested the trio from their office in Sector 23. The money paid as bribe was also recovered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach

The CBI said the accused had demanded a commission of 2 per cent, amounting to Rs 5000, from the complainant for clearing pending bills worth Rs 1.75 lakh. A bribe was also demanded in-lieu of Rs 90,000, which had previously been cleared by the horticulture department.

During the trial, Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, the counsel for Ashwani Kumar, argued that his client had been falsely implicated and has no role in the matter. The defense counsels for Dhillon and Bahadur also argued that they had been falsely implicated by the CBI in the case.

More from Chandigarh

The court, however, after hearing arguments from all the parties, held Dhillon and Bahdur guilty while acquitting Ashwani Kumar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 01:36 IST
Next Story

Mohali contractor booked for raping his employee

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close