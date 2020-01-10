Chandigarh: Former sarpanch held for attacking parking employees

Protest by MC employees after parking attendants were beaten up in Chandigarh.

A 55-year-old former sarpanch, Pargat Singh, was arrested for assaulting three MC employees working as parking attendants in Sector 17 on Thursday. His associate, Navdeep Singh, a retired army officer from Nayagaon village, who was also named in the FIR, managed to escape from the Sector 17 police station while MC employees were staging a protest against the police outside the station.

Police have recovered a stick on which a sharp tool was attached from the possession of Pargat Singh. His i20 car was also seized. Pargat Singh and Navdeep Singh are friends and had gone to Sector 17 in their i20. The parking employees asked them to move their wrongly parked car from near the birth and death certificate office in Sector 17, which led to a verbal altercation following which the accused attacked the parking attendants. Pargat Singh is a resident of Jalalgarh village in Jalallabad city, Punjab.

It is alleged that the suspects wrongly parked their car at the space meant for two-wheelers, following which the parking attendants asked them to park it properly. The MC employees claimed that the police did not register the case immediately, following which Navjeet managed to escape from the police station. A large number of MC employees then gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the UT police.

The parking attendants, identified as Dalbir Singh, Santosh, and Manpreet, were on duty at a parking lot in Sector 17. Dalbir and Santosh suffered injuries on their hand, while Manpreet suffered an injury near his eye.

Police personnel arrived at the spot and took both the accused to PS 17.

Sources said that Navdeep had introduced himself as a retired colonel, however, police said that they are yet to verify the same.

