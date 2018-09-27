Former Punjab DGP Kirpal Dhillon dead

Former Punjab DGP Kirpal Dhillon Former Punjab DGP Kirpal Dhillon

KIRPAL DHILLON, a 1953-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who was handpicked by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for posting as Punjab Director-General of Police to rejuvenate and revamp Punjab police after the June 1984 Operation Blue Star and who was later sent back to his parent cadre unceremoniously after the August 1985 assassination of Harchand Singh Longowal, passed away in Delhi Wednesday.

Dhillon, 89, breathed his last at a hospital where he was taken on September 12 following a massive stroke, his daughter Preeti Gill said.

His last rites will be held in Bhopal. Dhillon is survived by his wife and three daughters, Preeti who runs a cultural and literary centre “Majha House’ at her in-laws’ place in Amritsar, other daughter who is Economics Professor at Kings College, London, and a third daughter working in the Vigilance Commission.

Preeti said Dhillon’s body was being flown to Bhopal late Wednesday evening for the last rites, as per her father’s wishes.

Dhillon originally hailed from Buttar village in Moga district.

