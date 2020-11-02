Former Punjab DGP C K Sawhney passes away

Former Punjab DGP Chander Kumar Sawhney

Former Punjab DGP Chander Kumar Sawhney, a 1955-batch IPS officer, Sunday died at his residence in Chandigarh. He was 90 years old.

In his long and varied innings, Sawhney served in different districts of Punjab — SSP in Narnaul, Bathinda and DIG in Ferozepur and Patiala. He was SP, CBI in Ambala and IG, Punjab Frontier of BSF in Jallandhar. He served as DGP Punjab Police in1983. He retired as chairman of PEPSU Roadways, Patiala in 1990.

A conscientious and committed officer, he was known for his impeccable probity and integrity. A decorated officer, he had been been conferred with both the President”s Police medal for gallantry and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Currently, he was on the Board of Trustees of Dayal Singh College and School (Karnal).

Sawhney is survived by his wife Harveen, sons Rajan, a consultant in UK, and Surinder, an architect in Chandigarh, and two daughters — Misba married to IAS officer Sumeet Jerath (Secretary, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs), and Shameela married to IAS officer Sanjay Malhotra (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.