Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal discharged from hospital

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal (95) was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has recovered fully and being discharged in satisfactory condition from Fortis Hospital, Mohali.” The statement added that Badal is in great health and spirits.

Badal was admitted to the hospital on June 12 with gastritis and bronchial asthma. He was treated under Dr Deepak Bhasin and Dr Digambar Behera.

In January this year, he had tested positive for Covid and was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.