Former PU V-C RC Sobti files case against SBI for harassment in USA

Sobti has stated in his complaint that he has a State Bank Foreign Travel VISA Card which is Retail US Dollar Card and a State Bank Foreign Travel MasterCard Card which is multi-currency card. Sobti has stated in his complaint that he has a State Bank Foreign Travel VISA Card which is Retail US Dollar Card and a State Bank Foreign Travel MasterCard Card which is multi-currency card.

Former Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Dr Ranbir Chander Sobti, has filed a complaint against State Bank of India (SBI), seeking Rs 25.55 lakh as compensation for harassment faced at a restaurant in USA. The complaint has been filed at the Consumer Forum of Chandigarh and a notice has been issued to SBI for reply in the matter, for August 13.

Sobti has stated in his complaint that he has a State Bank Foreign Travel VISA Card which is Retail US Dollar Card and a State Bank Foreign Travel MasterCard Card which is multi-currency card.

Sobti alleged that he visited USA in the month of August 2019 and before going abroad, he had $1000.67 in the State Bank Foreign Travel VISA Card, and $111.83 in the State Bank Foreign Travel Master Card.

On August 19, 2019, Sobti and his wife had invited some guests and his daughter and son-in-law for dinner in a hotel in Seattle, USA. After the dinner, when Sobti presented the State Bank Foreign Travel VISA for payment, he was surprised to see that the SBI card was not recognised by the hotel. Sobti then contacted the given helpline telephone numbers on the card but they were not reachable. He somehow arranged some cash with great difficulty and paid the bill.

As per complaint, Sobti presented the other State Bank Foreign Travel Master Card as well, which was also not recognised at the hotel. Further, when the complainant tried to check the PIN of the card online on the requisite website, the card number was not recognised. Sobti also stated that the same problem had occurred in January when he had tried to use the card in Turkey. However, the problem was resolved later.

Sobti has stated in the complaint that he suffered embarrassment due to non-responding of authorities at the right time, and is not in a position to suffer in future also. He added that due to the non-recognition of the cards at the hotel in USA, he could not enjoy his trip properly.

He further added that he had also served a legal notice to SBI which was received by them, but he did not receive a reply, following which he filed a formal complaint at the Chandigarh Consumer Forum. Sobti has thus sought Rs 25 lakh as compensation for harassment and Rs 55,000 as cost of litigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd