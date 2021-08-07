Former president of Akali Dal’s student wing shot dead in Mohali

Police said unidentified individuals shot at him while was visiting Mohali, killing him on the spot.

Former president of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead on Saturday at Sector 71 in Mohali.

“We are checking the CCTV footage and our teams are working to trace the culprits,” a police officer probing the case added.

Vicky was actively involved in students’ politics and was instrumental in making SOI — Shiromani Akali Dal’s student wing — an important player in Punjab University’s politics.

Sources in the police said that the murder could be an outcome of an old enmity.