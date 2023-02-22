scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Honour for former PGI professor

The honorarium is for a period of five years and involves the responsibility of mentoring academic activities of young doctors across India in all their scientific endeavours.

chandigarh news, Professor Kim Vaiphei news, indian express Professor Kim Vaiphei. (Express Photo)
Professor Kim Vaiphei, former head, of the Department of Histopathology, PGI, Chandigarh, has been honoured with Emeritus Professorship by the National Academy of Medical Sciences, an apex body in the field of medical science. The honorarium is for a period of five years and involves the responsibility of mentoring academic activities of young doctors across India in all their scientific endeavours.

Kim retired from PGI in December 2022 after serving the institute for 32 years.

Besides innumerable awards and recognitions from various national and international academic organisations, Dr Kim is also a Fellow of NAMS (India), the World Health Organisation and the Indian College of Pathology.  She has remained secretary of the Faculty Association of PGI, Chandigarh, and Vice president and President of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists and has written a book on the interpretation of endoscopic
biopsy.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:33 IST
