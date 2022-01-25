Former Olympian who wants to save youths from drugs

Ajit Pal Singh

Age: 74

Occupation: Olympian, former Indian hockey team captain

Party: PLC

Constituency: Nakodar

Voters: 1.9 lakh (Male: 98,515, Female: 91,493)

WHY POLITICS: A native of Sansarpur village in Jalandhar Cantt, home to many hockey players, Ajit Pal Singh’s main aim is to channelise the energy of the youth in the right direction by getting them out of drugs and engaging them into sports.

WINNABILITY: I am a first-time candidate, and my aim is to serve the state. “I have never thought of joining politics but when I was asked to contest to save the state from the clutches of the bad things like drug abuse among youngsters, I could not refuse and thought of contesting,” he said. Singh is riding on his legacy in the field of sports and party president Captain Amarinder Singh’s fortune. PLC is a new party and hardly has any base, but its chief is the known face.

ONE ISSUE THAT MATTERS: Lack of jobs, drug mafia, sand mafia etc. “I feel bad when our youth is going out of the country in a hoard. Why can’t we give them the best education and good jobs,” he asked, adding that he wants a happy and prosperous Punjab where youth drain will be stopped.

ONE PROMISE: To stop drain of youths and unemployment.

HOW LIFE HAS CHANGED:

“I am a sports person who always remains active. Even at the age of 74, I feel very active, and I never rest even during normal days. Being always active will help me during the campaigning. Earlier, I used to focus on things related to sports but now I am always on the road for campaigns. I am finding it very important as I am getting to know the problems of the people and promising them that we will eradicate these once voted to power,” he said.

BY THE WAY: Being a sportsperson, sports is my main hobby. I do a lot of physical exercises and want the youth of the state to also adopt this hobby to get rid of drugs.

THE OPPONENTS: While SAD’s candidate is two-time MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Congress is yet to filed someone from here.